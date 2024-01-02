Update: Ubisoft reaffirms that Star Wars Outlaws will debut in 2024

Shortly after information circulated suggesting that Star Wars Outlaws would debut in late 2024, Ubisoft spoke out and provided more information on the matter.

According to Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, Disney's website has been updated to show the “correct release window” for the open-world title. Thus, once again it is emphasized that it will be available sometime in 2024, without a specific launch window.

Star Wars Outlaws will debut sometime this year, Ubisoft confirms

Star Wars Outlaws, the new Ubisoft game inspired by the Disney franchise, was one of the big surprises of 2023. The trailers excited players, who wonder when they will be able to learn the story of Kay Vess. While waiting for more information, a clue marked the launch window.

Previously, the French company announced that the open-world video game with RPG elements would debut sometime in 2024. Although the day it will hit stores is unknown, Disney provided an estimated window for the official premiere.

When will Star Wars Outlaws debut?

Through a publication on the official website of the Disney parks, the entertainment giant confirmed that the video game Ubisoft y Massive Entertainment It will be available in the final stages of 2024, although it did not provide more information about it.

“Star Wars Outlaws, the open world Star Wars game, will be released later this year“, reads the official statement. Additionally, Disney provided a brief description confirming that players will be able to explore the galaxy and visit new and iconic planets.

“You can risk everything like Kay Vessan emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life together with his partner Nix. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity,” reads the game's description.

Star Wars Outlaws will feature a huge open world

Last year, a report suggested that Star Wars Outlaws was set to debut in early 2024. However, Ubisoft confirmed in October that it delayed a “big game” that it originally planned to release in late March. Although it is unknown with complete certainty, it is possible that said title is Star Wars.

Previously, the creative director Julian Gerighty and the narrative director Navid Khavari They confirmed that the goal is to create a focused RPG rather than a title that lasts 200 or 300 hours. “Our job is to make sure that the player organizes his experience according to his wishes,” they commented.

In a recent interview with the Kotaku media, Navid Khavari confirmed that the open world will be made up of 3 types of environments: cities and areas with a large population, exploration areas and the outer space.

But tell us, are you excited about this new title? Do you think it will meet expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

Star Wars Outlaws is in development for Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5. Visit this page to read more news related to it.

