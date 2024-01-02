The Mouse House anticipates the time of year when the Ubisoft game will be released.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released in late 2024

Disney just put release window for Star Wars Outlaws through an official publication. The first game in the saga that will feature an open world is in the hands of Ubisoft, which has not offered new details since its announcement last June. However, the mouse house has confirmed that it will be by the end of the year when you can enjoy this new experience on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

“The game allows you to explore different planets in the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all like Kay Vessan emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with his partner Nix. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunities,” reads Disney's own description of the game.

Yes, it is true that the game was leaked just before its announcement with plans to be released at the beginning of the year, although last October Ubisoft anticipated that one of its next big games was delayed internallypresumably being Star Wars Outlaws.

The first open world Star Wars game

Star Wars Outlaws It will be set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi., starring a novice hustler who seeks freedom and a way to start a new life with her traveling companion. The game, which would feature one of Fallout's star features, will allow you to explore unique planets with bustling cities and cantinas where you can find new adventures, unique challenges and exciting rewards.

Among the details of the game it is known that it will be possible Accept missions from the galaxy's crime syndicates with great risks, but also great rewards. Among the challenges, you will be able to steal valuable objects, infiltrate secret places and deceive enemies as one of the most wanted criminals in the galaxy. Now it seems that we will have to wait until the end of the year to start traveling in the galaxy.

