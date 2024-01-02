Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be the first woman to take the director's chair in a film in the saga.

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London saw three new film projects from the saga created by George Lucas. All of them will arrive in the coming years to expand the universe where the Force surrounds everything.

Among them, today we have to talk about Star Wars: New Jedi Orderthe film that will recover Daisy Ridley as Rey and that it will be the first Star Wars film directed by a woman, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Star Wars: New Jedi Order will start production in spring 2024which would point to the potential release slot on Disney's calendar for December 19, 2025.

For now, they remain unconfirmed rumors, but the director of Star Wars: New Jedi Order has hinted that it is a very real possibility.

Will the Star Wars movie about the New Jedi Order be filmed this year?

While chatting with CNN, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared her excitement about becoming the first female director on a Star Wars film — in other media she has been beaten by filmmakers like Bryce Dallas Howard o Deborah Chow—, and has hinted that filming could be about to kick off.

“I am very excited about the project because I feel that what we are about to create is something very special. It is 2024 and it is time for a woman to be at the forefront of shaping a story in a galaxy far, far away” .

By hinting that they are “about to create”, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy may have confirmed that the filming of Star Wars: New Jedi Order It won't take too long to start.

Naturally, they are words that must be taken with a grain of salt, since many people handle times that way, like those who say “the other day” to refer to June 5, 2004.

Regarding the possible premiere of a movie of Star Wars in December 2025, it does not seem very possible either, not because it is a bad date, but because Disney will release Avatar 3 if there are no changes in the timing and it is expected to eclipse everything that is on the billboard.