If you've ever wondered why Yoda speaks in such a strange way in the Star Wars saga, now you can clear your doubts! And all thanks to Yaddle.

Star Wars has explained why Yoda talks like that down. In the universe of Lucasfilm's galactic saga, the mystery behind the Grandmaster's peculiar language has been partially solved. Despite the many unknowns surrounding his alien race, it has been confirmed that not everyone speaks like the famous green character. In an episode of Tales of the Jedi, an animated series available on Disney +, the character of Yaddle is presented speaking with a standard syntax, different from the peculiar manner of his compatriot.

Dave Filoni, creator of the animated series Star Wars, explained that Yoda's way of speaking is not an exclusive trait of his species, but something specific to him. Therefore, it is a decision of the Grand Master himself. According to Dave Filoni, this particularity in Yoda's speech arose as a tribute to his own teacher, an idea that came from actor Frank Oz, who played the character in his origins.

This makes it clear that the way of communicating Yoda In the Star Wars saga it is something personal and not a general characteristic of its species. Therefore, other members of their race, such as Yaddle, speak more conventionally due to their own experiences. Which means that the reason the Jedi Grand Master speaks that way is because he has decided to do so, as a tribute to his master.

Dave Filoni's new information collides with the Legends universe

However, this revelation may surprise those who know the version of the character in the Star Wars Legends universe, where a comic was published featuring Yaddle speaking similarly to Yoda. Although Disney discarded much of the Legends universe when acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, they chose to ignore certain aspects of this continuity in favor of coherence in the current narrative.

Despite comic book information suggesting that Yoda's entire species speaks this way, Star Wars creatives, such as Dave Filoni, have chosen to take a more selective approach to this aspect of the character. This distinction in the Grandmaster's speech not only makes him more unique, but may also provide clues about his master, an intriguing detail that could be explored in the future of the franchise.

