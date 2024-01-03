This January 3, the first episode of the first season of the anime series Ishura premieres exclusively on Star+which will have a new episode available every Wednesday of each week.

Ishura. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The series is based on the successful manga of the same name. It takes place after the death of the Demon King, when a group of demigods who inherit the devastated world begin a competition to obtain the title of the “Only True Hero.”.

Each of them will face challenges to determine who is the strongest to occupy the throne of the late King..

Ishura is directed by Takeo Takahashi and Yuki Ogawa, and Yoko Kikuchi and Yuka Takashina are in charge of character designs.

