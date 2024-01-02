We bring less interesting news. This relates to Square Enix, which seems to be diving headfirst into the use of AI for the future.

The information comes from his New Year's message. The president of Square Enix, Takashi Kiryuhas highlighted the future application of AI in the company to transform its creative and business processes.

mentions the potential of generative AI to redefine creation and programming methods. In addition, it thus outlines the objectives for 2024, including promoting collaborations, sharing knowledge and boosting productivity and sophistication in development and marketing.

Although short-term applications seek improve productivity and sophistication in marketingreferences to “new forms of content” generate curiosity and caution about how AI will be applied in future projects.

We will have to pay attention to more details to see what these brands finally are. Meanwhile, what do you think of this news?

