Suara.com – Iraqi captain Jalal Hassan spread threats ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup. However, he instead ruled out the Indonesian national team.

For information, the Indonesian national team is in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup along with Japan, Iraq and Vietnam. Of course, this is a difficult group for Shin Tae-yong's students.

The Indonesian national team will meet Iraq in the first match of the 2023 Asian Cup group phase. This match is scheduled for January 15 2024.

Iraqi captain Jalal Hassan spread threats that the team nicknamed the Mesopotamian Lions had a squad that would be scary for their opponents.

“The strength of the Iraqi national team is that it has many names that make opponents afraid. This is even more important than the names of the players,” said Hassan, quoted from Winwin, Thursday (4/12/2024).

“We are confident and can satisfy Iraqi supporters at the Asian Cup. We hope that this can make Iraq's name proud,” he stressed.

Jalal Hassan also mapped out the competition in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup. However, he ruled out the Indonesian national team.

“Group D is a difficult group because there is a potential champion, Japan. Apart from that, there is also Vietnam, this team is very developed,” he said.

The Indonesian national team itself was sidelined because Asnawi Mangkualam was massacred in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with a landslide score of 1-5.