In his current comic series, Spider-Man has shown which are the most pathetic villains

Throughout all his appearances and participation in the stories of the Marvel Universe, both in the UCM and in Marvel Comics, we have been able to see Spider-Man face many extremely powerful and distinguished villains, who have ultimately given him a fight and have posed a significant threat to the hero.

Although in the vast majority of cases the villains that Spider-Man faces do pose a threat to the hero to a greater or lesser extent, there have also been occasions in which For Peter it has been a piece of cake to defeat his enemiesas has happened in one of the most recent volumes of his current comic series.

And, in volume #40 of The Amazing Spider-Man series (2022), the criminal group called Tracksuit Mafia facing Spider-Man, who manages to finish them off without much effort, proving that they are the most pathetic villains of the franchise. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #40 of The Amazing Spider-Man comicfrom Marvel Comics.

Spider-Man has proven that the Tracksuit Mafia is the most pathetic villainous organization in the Marvel Universe

It is likely that the name “Tracksuit Mafia” sounds familiar to some, since This criminal organization was presented in the UCM, in the Hawkeye series of 2021, as a gang led by Ivan Banionis, who operated in New York City.

In the series, The group is dedicated to scams, street crime and extortion, and they come into conflict with Clint after threatening the people in his apartment building, tripling their rents, and stealing their belongings when evicting them. Ivan Banionis, leader of the gang, is the owner of said building, and although Clint offers to buy the place, he rejects his offer.

Regarding their recent appearance in the Spider-Man comic, the gang arrives in issue #40 of The Amazing Spider-Man series, during the Gang War eventin which various gangs and criminal organizations have stepped up to gain territory in New York City, including the Tracksuit Mafia.

In this volume we can see said criminal organization trying to attack the Inner Demons (another of the organizations involved in the Gang War), when they arrive Tombstone, She-Hulk and Spider-Man, managing to defeat them without making much effort.

With this, this gang has made it clear that, although they have been able to stand out among fans due to their comic connotation, the truth is that, As far as skill and capacity is concerned, they are not up to par. to confront the spider hero and his allies.

In this confrontation, even though the criminal gang far outnumbered the heroes, they could do absolutely nothing against them, making it clear that, without a doubt, They are the most pathetic villains we have seen in the Marvel Universe recently.

The fact that they were easily defeated despite being many more in number, as well as the way they refer to others and each other as “brother”, is a great proof of how ridiculous Marvel's Tracksuit Mafia iswhich makes them part of the worst villains that exist in the franchise.

