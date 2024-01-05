Spider-Man 4

They haven't officially announced the Spider-Man 4 movie yet, but there is still very interesting information emerging about the project.

The three installments of this great character that belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are directed by Jon Watts, a director who was also about to make the Fantastic Four movie and who has now been in charge of the Star Wars series titled Skeleton Crew ( Skeleton crew). But it looks like he won't be returning for Spider-Man 4.

For this reason, SONY and Marvel Studios are looking for a new director for the fourth installment of Spider-Man played by Tom Holland. According to Daniel Richtman, the number one candidate is Drew Goddard. Which for me is a great success, but I am more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me in comments.

What could Drew Goddard contribute?

It must be remembered that he became very famous for being responsible for the Netflix series Daredevil. Additionally, he has also directed The Cabin in the Woods (2011) and Bad Times at the El Royale (2018). Without forgetting that he is also a prolific producer and screenwriter.

What will Spider-Man 4 be about? For now we do not have an answer to this question, but there are certain rumors that we could see the university version of Peter Parker, but also, he could team up with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, to face Mayor Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Which would be perfect for Drew Goddard, who already knows these two characters and could also give it a more adult tone than the three Jon Watts installments. Can you imagine this movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a tone similar to the Netflix series? It would be something simply spectacular. In fact, it has even been speculated that we could get to see Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), but I don't know how to fit him very well into this story.

While they are revealing their plans for Spider-Man 4, director Drew Goddard will make a film with Nate Bargatze, where the comedian will narrate his adventures upon returning to his home in Tennessee.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.