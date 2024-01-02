Spider-Man 2099 faces the worst nightmare of his life in an explosive series! Marvel invades New York City with zombies.

The rampaging hero of the future, Miguel O'Hara, embarks on a harrowing mission to save his mother from a terrifying zombie fate in a new Spider-Man 2099 comic series. Will he succeed? Here we leave you all the information.

Renowned writer Steve Orlando and talented artist Devmalya Pramanik join forces to bring this gripping odyssey to life in a five-issue limited series. In Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #1, O'Hara joins forces with Blade 2099 to face the threat of the Marvel Zombie 2099, which puts New York City in check.

What is this comic about?

Marvel Comics

The story begins with Miguel, estranged from his mother, seeking a reconnection after revealing his identity as Spider-Man 2099. However, their reunion takes a dark turn when he discovers that his mother has fallen victim to the zombie infection. The fight to save her triggers a mix of emotions in Miguel, who must avoid bites from his own mother while he faces the spread of the infection in the metropolis.

This series features Steve Orlando returning to the world of Marvel 2099, leading Miguel O'Hara to face off against 2099 versions of the Marvel universe's iconic villains. From the unhinged Marvel Zombie to Dracula, Terror and even the 2099 version of Man-Thing, each issue promises an epic battle against horror.

Wednesdays in January will be explosive with new numbers. Get ready to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of Spider-Man 2099 alongside a cast of renowned artists such as Pramanik, Dowling, Muhr, Campana and Raffaele!

Don't miss the premiere of “Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #1” on January 3 in Marvel Comics! Do you want to read this great adventure? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.