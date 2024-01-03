Love them or hate them, it is undeniable that streamers are here to stay. Today more than ever, personalities like River Llanos, ElXokas, Auronplay, TheGrefg and many more gather thousands of viewers on their live streams on Twitch and other platforms. Now, who were the content creators with the best average viewership in 2023?

TVTOP Spaina social media profile that provides statistics and data on the most popular Hispanic content creators, shared a list that brings together the 30 streamers of Spain y Latin America which had the highest average number of viewers last year.

The figures are very interesting and allow us to gauge the reach that internet celebrities have. It is striking that the majority of the streamers in the top 30 are Spanish. Likewise, there is only one woman on the list: Rivers.

These were the 30 most viewed streamers of 2023, according to average viewers

It is worth noting that the list only includes content creators who broadcast at least 300 hours during 2023. Likewise, it was left out Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)current president of Mexico who, thanks to his morning conferences, made it onto the list of the most popular streamers.

According to information from TVTOP SpainIbai Llanos was the most popular streamer last year, having an average of 77,300 spectators. In second place we find Auronplay, who, despite the controversies and his temporary retirement, achieved an average of 53,100 viewers. The podium is completed by the Argentine Spreen with an average of 46,400 views.

Ibai Llanos dominated Hispanic streaming in 2023

In the top 30 content creators with the highest average viewers, 16 are Spanish and 12 are Latin American. In the list, there are 5 streamers argentinos y 4 Mexicans.

Next, we share the top 30 streamers with the best average viewers in 2023:

1.- Ibai Llanos (Spain) ― 77,300 average viewers 2.- Auronplay (Spain) ―53,100 average viewers 3- Spreen (Argentina) ― 46,400 average viewers 4.- Illojuan (Spain) ― 38,400 average viewers 5. – ElMariana (Mexico) ― 32,800 average viewers 6.- WestCOL (Colombia) ― 30,400 average viewers 7.- DjMaRiio (Spain) ― 25,600 average viewers 8.- Rubius (Spain) ― 24,900 average viewers 9.- Rivers (Mexico) ― 23,300 average viewers 10.- TheGrefg (Spain) ― 21,100 average viewers 11.- Roier (Mexico) ― 18,000 average viewers 12.- JuanSGuarnizo (Colombia) ― 17,400 average viewers 13.- JordiWild (Spain) ) ― 16,800 average viewers 14.- ElXokas (Spain) ― 15,500 average viewers 15.- Nexxuz (Spain) ― 14,900 average viewers 16.- DavooXeneize (Argentina) ― 14,200 average viewers 17.- Vegeta777 (Spain) ― 14,000 average viewers 18.- xCry (Spain) ― 11,400 average viewers 19.- TheDonato (Venezuela) ― 11,100 average viewers 20.- Carreraaa (Argentina) ― 10,900 average viewers 21.- Gerard Romero (Spain) ― 9600 average viewers 22.- MrStiven (Colombia) ― 9,600 average viewers 23.- FlavioAzzaro (Argentina) ― 9,200 average viewers 24.- Spursito (Spain) ― 8,700 average viewers 25.- Mixwell (Spain) ― 8,400 average viewers average 26.- RDjavi (Dominican Republic) ― 7,500 average viewers 27.- AldoGeo (Mexico) ― 7,500 average viewers 28.- NilOjeda (Spain) ― 7,400 average viewers 29.- LACOBRAAA (Argentina) ― 7,200 average viewers 30.- KNekro (Spain) ― 6900 viewers on average

Rivers was very popular in 2023

But tell us, what do you think of this list? Are you a fan of any of the top streamers? Let us read you in the comments.

