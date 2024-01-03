2023 closes with a 16.7% increase in vehicle registrations, approaching 950,000 million units. Despite the rebound compared to last year, the recovery has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the main vehicle associations, dealers and sellers.

This x-ray of the current Spanish vehicle fleet shows more than interesting data, such as the low penetration of electric vehicles in the market, the notable presence of low-cost vehicles and the impact of increases in interest rates as one of the main deterrents. when renewing a car.

A year of improvement, although it is still insufficient. Registration data shows a bittersweet end to the year. The number of passenger cars and SUVs registered in Spain amounted to 949,359, 16.7% more than in 2022. A figure that shows that the market is on the path to improvement, although we are far from pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, 1.25 million vehicles were registered, thus not having exceeded in 2023 the estimates that pointed to a possible breaking of the barrier of one million registered vehicles. Despite this, the forecast for 2024 is optimistic and experts in the sector point out that this growth is “a positive aspect”, but that “it does not have to lead to conformism”, as Europa Press reports.

Best sellers in Spain. It is not a country for high ticket vehicles. The best-selling car in our territory is the Dacia Sandero, the cheapest car on the Spanish market. It is followed by the Seat Arona, the SUV derived from the SEAT Ibiza entry into the VAG group, with third place for the Toyota Corolla, fourth for the MG ZS and fifth place for the Peugeot 2008.

If we talk about the ranking of brands, this is how the general photograph looks.

Toyota (79,883 units) Kia (66,245) Volkswagen (63,871) Hyundai (58,874) Seat (58,586) Peugeot (58,488) Renault (56,176) Dacia (48,844) Mercedes (42,972) Citroën (42,213) Audi (40,663) BMW (34,970) Skoda (31,778) Ford (30,683) MG (29,048)

MG has managed to position itself among the 15 best-selling manufacturers in Spain thanks to the success of its ZS, in record time and with a much smaller catalog compared to the rest of the competitors that have been consolidating for years.

Bad news for the electric. Electric and hybrid vehicles continue to advance, although the figure remains poor compared to combustion vehicles. Adding the data from both, we are talking about 113,776 units in 2023, which represents only 12% of total registrations.

In the case of pure electric vehicles, the figure is 62,843 units. The year-on-year growth is not minor, we are talking about 72.4% compared to 2022. Despite this, they represent just over 6% of the total number of vehicles in Spain. The electrification that has the most impact in our country is that of the non-plug-in hybrid (the only one that does not depend on the electrical grid), accounting for 34% of total registrations with data up to November compared to 47% for gasoline and diesel vehicles.

These are figures very far from what we see in the Euro zone as a whole, in which electric vehicles account for 12% and plug-in hybrids for 16%, close to a 30% share.

Half-optimism for 2024. The industry is beginning to show signs of recovery and electric sales continue to increase. Despite the increase in numbers, the data is not enough.

Anfac forecasts pointed to the end of 2023 with 190,000 electric vehicles sold. The year ended with less than a third of this figure. Manufacturers like Volkswagen have reduced the production of their electric vehicles due to lack of demand and the price of cars after inflation and new Euro regulations is skyrocketing.

