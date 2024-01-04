SpaceX's first launch of 2024 may have seemed like a routine launch of Starlink satellites into orbit, but it was not. Six of the 21 new satellites incorporate Direct to Cell connectivity to begin offering cellular coverage.

What is Starlink Direct to Cell. Until now, Starlink had focused on its Internet service for homes, caravans, boats and airplanes. These new satellites incorporate an eNodeB modem that acts as a cell phone tower in space, allowing our mobile phones to be directly connected through satellite roaming.

It's not something SpaceX invented. The Spanish company Sateliot launched the first Direct to Cell satellite that works under the 5G standard. But SpaceX's muscle and the ubiquity of Starlink satellites should help quickly deploy the service around the world.





Compatible with any smartphone. Unlike the satellite connection service of the latest Huawei or Apple phones, which have a modem capable of connecting to satellites, Starlink Direct to Cell does not require any specific hardware or software. Availability will depend on our operator, but the service itself will work with any 4G or 5G mobile.

Our mobile phone will connect directly to the satellite whenever we are outdoors and the sky is visible. The satellite will be in contact with other Starlink satellites and with SpaceX's ground antennas, which in turn communicate with the cellular network of the operators associated with the service to offer message, voice and data service.

Coverage everywhere. The great advantage of the service is that it eliminates areas without coverage. As the satellite constellation grows, Starlink will be able to offer cellular coverage virtually anywhere on Earth.

However, it is not a service that will replace terrestrial cellular networks. The satellites send very large beams of just 7 Mb per beam, according to revealed Elon Musk.

In seven countries this year. SpaceX has closed agreements to deploy Starlink Direct to Cell with operators in seven different countries, for now: T-Mobile in the United States, Optus in Australia, Rogers in Canada, One NZ in New Zealand, KDDI in Japan, Salt in Switzerland, Entel in Chile and Entel in Peru.

Most operators announce the service as a way to have coverage throughout the country, and clarify that the deployment will be gradual: it will only allow sending SMS and MMS messages and emergency calls starting at the end of 2024. Voice calls and Mobile data will arrive from 2025.

Images | SpaceX

In Xataka | Apart, 5G: satellite calls are one of the industry's big bets for 2023