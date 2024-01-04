loading…

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter, Kim Ju-ae, is said to be the heir apparent to the dictatorship. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea (South Korea) announced on Thursday (4/1/2024) that the leader's daughter North Korea (Jewelry) Kim Jong-un, Kim Ju-ae, likely to succeed his father in the dictatorship.

Kim Ju-ae is currently only about 10 years old. He has appeared with his father many times in public, including watching ballistic missile tests.

NIS said its predictions were based on all the data it had collected.

“Based on an analysis of her public activities and North Korea's level of respect for her since her public appearance, Kim Ju-ae appears to be the most likely successor,” NIS official Cho Tae-yong said in a report to the South Korean Parliament, reported by Yonhap.

The NIS opens up various possibilities for succession, considering that Kim Jong-un is believed to have at least one other child who has not been seen by the public.

Kim Ju-ee made her first public appearance in November 2022, accompanying her father and mother; Ri Sol-ju, to the intercontinental ballistic missile launch event.

Since then, Kim Ju-ee has often been photographed with her father attending parades, having dinner with dignitaries and visiting military facilities.

Previously, a group of intelligence officials said it was “too early” to determine Kim Ju-ae's role.

Analysts point to his consistent and outstanding performances over the past year as significant evidence of his heir apparent status.