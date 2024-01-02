South Korea, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed

During a visit to the port city of Busan, Lee Jae-myung, head of the opposition party in South Korea, was the victim of an attack. In fact, while he was at an airport construction site, Lee Jae-myung was suddenly stabbed on the left side of the neck by an individual arrested immediately after the attack. The attack occurred while Lee was surrounded by journalists, to whom he was responding. The attacker approached, pretending to be a Lee supporter, but was quickly stopped and arrested on the spot. According to local media, he is a man aged between 50 and 60, who was wearing a paper crown with Lee's name.

Attacking opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan, South Korea.

He was stabbed in the neck with a 20-30 cm knife.

South Korean television broadcast the attack, showing Lee falling to the ground and later lying with his eyes closed as people around him tried to place a handkerchief on his injured neck. About 20 minutes after the attack, he was transported to hospital and then by helicopter to Seoul for surgery. Medical sources have confirmed that his life is not in danger at the moment.

Lee, who nearly won the 2022 presidential election, has been described by his supporters as an anti-establishment hero with a commitment to stamping out corruption and addressing rising economic inequality. However, some critics consider him a dangerous populist, accused of demonizing conservative opponents. His political career has been marred by scandals, including a corruption charge while he was mayor of Seongnam. His Democratic Party is preparing to face the parliamentary elections in April against the party of Yoon, the current president.

This political aggression is not an isolated event in South Korean history. Previous cases include the hammer attack on Lee's predecessor, Song Young-gil, and a knife attack on US Ambassador Mark Lippert in 2015. In 2006, then-conservative opposition party leader Park Geun-hye, was injured during a political demonstration.