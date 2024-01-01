Suara.com – A series of social assistance programs or social assistance in the form of direct cash were disbursed during the ten years of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) administration.

So the question arises, where do the social assistance funds come from? This question is natural considering that in a campaign for Lombok, NTB, the General Chair of the National Mandate Party (PAN), Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas, who is also on Joko Widodo's side, said that the public must vote for Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 Presidential Election if the social assistance program is to continue. , even added.

Zulhas said that if Prabowo – Gibran were elected, there were two types of assistance that would be continued, namely social assistance and direct cash assistance (BLT).

This second type of assistance was initiated by Jokowi as a social safety net during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, is it true that the social assistance and BLT money comes purely from Jokowi's personal pocket so that his son Gibran will continue the same thing?

According to the official website of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, as well as the Ministry of Finance, the sources of social assistance funds in general are the APBN and APBD.

Apart from funding sources, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said that in distributing social assistance for Covid-19 in 2021, each region must use the same mechanism.

There should be no diverse forms of distribution, both in terms of mechanism and type of assistance provided. Therefore, there must be a policy agreement between the central and regional governments.

Zulhas' remarks about Jokowi being the provider of social assistance and BLT were immediately responded to by vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar.

Cak Imin, his nickname, stated that the distribution of social assistance should not be done in the name of individuals so that this narrative is exploited by one of the candidate pairs.

“Well, what is worrying is that the candidate pair who proposed this might not let certain candidate pairs take advantage of it. So in the name of this social assistance, that's why if your fate changes further, keep an eye on it,” said Cak Imin.

The National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD has also proposed that the distribution of social assistance be temporarily stopped until the 2024 election ends. TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Deputy, Todung Mulya Lubis said that his party was worried that the distribution of social assistance would actually benefit certain candidate pairs.

“It would be best for government officials to postpone the distribution of social assistance until after the presidential election, so as not to arouse suspicion and prejudice,” said Todung in the Menteng area, Central Jakarta, Friday (29/12/2023). However, this proposal is considered not to pay attention to the needs of the people who still need a lot of assistance. However, Todung still hopes that this proposal will be considered.

