In the digital age, video games have an expiration date on the market, but more so those that have official licenses from real-life brands or companies. This is the sad fate of racing games and although there is no deception about the warning, Sony has surprised PlayStation users by eliminating the Gran Turismo installment that accompanied the PS4.

Gran Turismo Sport is no longer available on the PlayStation Store

2024 has not taken long to deliver its first controversy and this time the attention is placed on PlayStation as users discovered that Gran Turismo Sport was withdrawn in its digital version from the PlayStation Store. The above was confirmed after a review in the PlayStation store in its web version, as well as in the one that is deployed on consoles. In both cases, Gran Turismo Sport no longer appears for purchase, the detail is that this happens almost 30 days before the closure of its servers.

Gran Turismo Sport was removed from the PlayStation Store

Can I continue playing Gran Turismo Sport after the servers are closed?

In September of last year, Sony reported that on January 31, 2024 they would close the Gran Turismo Sport servers, marking the end of the cycle of this installment that divided opinions because more than a traditional title, it was a game considered from an online competitive perspective. .

Likewise, the Japanese company reported that from December 1, 2023, additional content could no longer be purchased in the Gran Turismo Sport store. What was not reported is that the game would no longer be available in its digital format as soon as 2024 began, so if anyone is interested in trying it out, they should purchase a physical copy. At this time, there are copies available on Amazon Mexico at the following link.

According to official information from Sony and Polyphony Digital, the offline portions of Gran Turismo Sport will continue to be available for users who already have the game.

The elimination of racing games in recent years is nothing new as the licensing rights for cars and brands shown in them do not last that many years. This has happened with deliveries of Codemasters and also in the Forza Motorsport series and Forza Horizon on Xbox. However, the detail in question is that there was no notice of the withdrawal of Gran Turismo Sport from the PlayStation Store, taking the public by surprise.

