At SONY they have prepared 3 Marvel movies for 2024, but in addition, 2 more could arrive with villains related to Spider-Man.

This year will be SONY's year in terms of superhero movies, as they will release three Marvel films such as Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3. But they could also be developing two more.

Although the latest adaptations did not meet expectations, SONY is determined to continue exploring Spider-Man's universe of heroes and villains. So now it could be the turn of Doctor Octopus y Mysterioin having his solo adventures.

Doctor Octopus y Mysterio

For now they are only rumors, but we will be attentive to possible official news.

Reports, shared by The Streamr's Caiden Reed, suggest that solo films are in the works for Otto Octavius ​​and Quentin Beck. A restructuring of both villains is expected to offer a renewed and exciting perspective. So they could even stop being villains to be heroes or at least anti-heroes.

Rumors about the casting of these Marvel films have been circulating, and it is mentioned that Hannibal's Hugh Dancy could be considered by Sony for the role of Doc Ock, while it remains a mystery who could play Mysterio after the brilliant performance by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Potential stories focus on the origins of these villains, exploring how they acquired their abilities and possibly pivoting toward an antihero narrative.

Although they are not plots that have sparked great enthusiasm among fans, common sense suggests that these films could converge in a larger universe, possibly tying in with the Sinister Six, where Spider-Man's greatest enemies could unite to combat a greater threat. . Which has been one of SONY's great ambitions for a long time.

The comics offer an interesting backstory: Doctor Octopus, a brilliant scientist, gains powerful mechanical arms in an accident that grants him a psychic link to them, while Mysterio, a special effects master, uses illusions and technology to commit crimes.

Do you want to see Marvel movies about Doctor Octopus and Mysterio?

