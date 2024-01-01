We all know that the heavier and more expensive a speaker is, the better it will generally sound, but most people want a speaker to listen to podcasts, the radio, or pop or reggueton songs, not to listen to Johann's St. Matthew Passion. Sebastian Bach.

Taking that into account, this Energy Sistem Urban Box 2 portable speaker seems to us to be one of the best candidates on the market because it is very small, it is beautiful, you can connect a pendrive, insert an SD, connect to it via Bluetooth and, on top of that, it has radio.

As if that were not enough, it is on sale on Amazon and costs only 17 euros. A bargain and a possible last minute gift for Reyes if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Enjoy your favorite music anywhere with this Bluetooth speaker with 5.0 technology. You can play your mp3 files through a USB connection or a microSD card. Also, it's okay…

The speaker is a basic model, but that does not mean it is insufficient. Its 10W power is enough for podcasts, radio or music in the bathroom, for example, but don't expect to throw an outdoor party with it.

If you buy two, which is not crazy because they cost very little, you can create stereo mode using TWS. Its connection is Bluetooth 5.0 and it resists knocks and daily jogging well, although it is not waterproof. Just because it is not submersible does not mean that it will be damaged by splashes, and for what it costs it would not be too bad if one day it suffers an incident.

If you need something with water resistance, we recommend that you take a look at our guide and selection of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for the pool and beach.

The speaker is discounted in all the colors of the range, which are jade, magenta, blue and black. And it is ideal as a Christmas gift, especially for parents and grandparents who want something that easily connects to their mobile phone, that does not give them many headaches and that has an FM radio. Unless you are a sound connoisseur or need something very powerful, you will love it.

Take advantage of this offer and get this affordable and useful speaker that will not disappoint you for only 17 euros.

