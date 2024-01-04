Being caught by the boss dozing off at the desk, for us, is certainly a mark of demerit or at least it will not encourage a salary increase. And instead, napping, even during work, as long as it is 'managed' well, can have many benefits, as taught by Inemuri, a true art practiced for millennia in Japan. The 'vigilant nap', in fact, improves mood, reduces stress, increases cognitive performance (from memory to concentration) and physical performance, increases productivity and improves heart health.

Inemuri – to which the Belgian site Passionsantè dedicates an article – is an ancestral Japanese practice which literally translates into “being present while you sleep”. In fact, it involves dozing off or sleeping briefly in public, regardless of the place or circumstances: on transport, at work or in a meeting. In Japanese culture it is in fact considered not as a sign of laxity or laziness but as a manifestation of one's dedication to work: the person is so involved in his responsibilities that he can allow himself to temporarily doze off in public.

All this provided that Inemuri is practiced correctly, that is: it must not strictly exceed 15 minutes, it must be done while sitting, it must be more of a quick energy break than a deep sleep, and even if the person may be mentally absent ' must be able to immediately return to 'reality' when an active contribution is required. Last recommendation, so that Inemuri offers all its benefits: avoid taking 'naps' too late in the day because this could disturb your night's sleep.