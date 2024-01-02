If you are looking for a solid and practical estate or sedan, there is a good chance that the Skoda Octavia has already appeared on your wish list. Unless you had already forgotten it, that is, because the model is no longer very new. For example, the current generation was unveiled at the end of 2019 and more than four years later it has not even received a facelift… But that will change this year.

It takes some getting used to

Skoda has shared a short video on its social media, preparing us for what we can expect this year. At first glance we see a rather strange shape, although fortunately at the end they make it clear to us that it is a renewed Octavia with a cloth over it. A set of new headlights shine through that cloth, which seem to extend the light signature of the current units a lot further down. In the center you will notice a Skoda logo that seems to glow, just like on the upcoming facelift of – you guessed it – platform mate Volkswagen Golf.

It looks like the updated Octavia will mainly distinguish itself with new lighting, and it is not the first time that Skoda has used this trick. The previous generation of the model also received a completely redesigned set of viewers with its facelift and it must be said: not everyone liked it as a result. Perhaps that is why they are kicking off their teaser campaign this time with the unveiling of the headlights, a matter of getting used to the changes before the updated Octavia is unveiled. We do not yet know when exactly that will happen in 2024.