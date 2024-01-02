A Miñanco site He had no energy left in his chest, and his multiple arrests over the last three decades never prevented him from continuing his business activity, pure entrepreneurship, whether inside or outside of prison. The last one dates back to 2018, when the Civil Guard arrested him again for his role at the head of an extensive drug trafficking network that operated from Algericas. Five tons of cocaine marked his downfall.

It was priceless timing: the penultimate return to the headlines of Miñanco, whose real name is José Ramón Prado Bugallo, coincided with two events that established him as a popular figure rather than as a historical figure. The first, Fariña, the book written by Nacho Carretero that reviewed decades of activity drug dealer in Galicia, the gateway to most of the cocaine consumed in Europe, and which was withdrawn and returned to bookstores after the complaint of one of the mayors cited in its pages.

The second was Fariña, the series. Based on the book, it follows the adventures of Sito Miñanco, a man who has achieved a degree of mythology comparable to that of Pablo Escobar in Colombia or Chapo Guzmán in Mexico. Miñanco was a criminal, he still is, but one who emerged from a humble family of fishermen who built an emporium by (brute) force of intuition and sense of smell. A self-made man.

All the circumstances of Miñanco, a charismatic man determined to work side by side with his subordinates and direct the operations in person, the cause of his particular police misfortune, came together for Galicia to dedicate its particular corner of pop mythology to him. Beyond Fariña, Miñanco had been a kind of icon for years thanks to the song 'TeknoTrafikante (Sito Miñanco Preso Político)' by The Papaqueixospublished in 1999.

With inconceivable lyrics (mixing Basque, Italian and Galician), the message was clear: “Sito Miñanco, political prisoner”, a motto that fits well with the long history of Galician musical irreverence inaugurated in its day by Siniestro Total and successfully followed by so many groups, from Golpes Bajos to Cuchillo de Fuego, passing through Triángulo de Amor Bizarro. A song that elevated Miñanco to the altar of sordidness, so Galician, and that completely decomposed the idea of ​​”political prisoner“.

Galician populace and narcocorrido

At that time, Spanish prisons were full of ETA prisoners whose related political movements defined them as “political prisoners.” They were not criminals, but victims of their ideology, according to their defenders. That may explain the “aurrera” of the song. And the Italian? Miñanco's original connection was Colombia-Galicia-Sicily (he operated until the end of his days, it is believed, also in Italy and Albania), which would explain the language choice. Be that as it may, the song became a hit in Galicia shortly after being released, and today it still plays regularly in the bars on duty.





Javier Rey playing Sito Miñanco in “Fariña”.

The humorous wink ended up absorbing the figure of Miñanco himself, whose continuous activities (whether from prison or in third degree from Algeciras) allowed him to maintain control of cocaine. Man of the street and populace (he hid little and came to preside over his particular soccer team, Deportivo Cambados, which almost reached the 2nd Division), Miñanco watered of money to his associates and, like so many other drug traffickers, to the towns and regions from which he operated, which contributed to raising his popularity on the street.

To round out the myth, legend has it that Sito Miñanco requested to testify before the judge in Galician, and that when his request was denied, he had to do so in Spanish. Such a trivial anecdote became an urban legend enough to raise Miñanco to the altars of bizarre Galicianism. The anecdote opens the song 'Teqnopresidente 2.0', a tribute years later to the Os Papaqueixos song and the photo of Feijoo, president of the PP, with Marcial Dorado, another famous Galician drug trafficker.

And where else but in Galicia could a bastard and parodic replica of the multiple narcocorridos of Sinaloa and northern Mexico dedicated to glossing the life and culture of the drug trafficker have emerged. It was in Galicia where criminal activity linked to substance trafficking reached its peak in the mid-eighties, thanks to the State's tobacco monopoly that encouraged the smuggling of American packs, and which was later transformed into a fariña emporium directly linked to the Colombian cartels to the sale of cocaine in Europe.

The process continues to this day, as this report from La Voz illustrates, and Galicia (and the Arousa estuary) continues to be an epicenter of cocaine distribution in the old continent, a consumer as greedy for producers as the United States. This is where the thousands of tons annually arrive hidden in the double bottom of the cargo ships or in the ships chartered by the drug traffickers themselves. And it is there that Miñanco, for better or worse, continues to be the greatest and, like him, the most admired drug trafficker in the history of Spain.

*An earlier version of this article was published in March 2018