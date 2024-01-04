Suara.com – After being appointed as the new coach of Persebaya Surabaya, Paul Munster immediately moved quickly to find a solution to encourage the team to rise in the remaining BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 competition.

Paul Munster's first step in this difficult mission was unique. He simply invited his team to train and run together on the field.

“For today's training, I just wanted to see the physical condition of the players after the long holiday and only apply activation material for the players,” said Paul Munster, quoted from Antara, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Regarding asking his team to run together, Munster said this method was important to foster closeness between himself and the players.

“Running here is very enjoyable, I need that and so do the players, because that's what is needed for everyone to be comfortable, but after today we will work even harder,” said Munster.

The former technical director of the Brunei Darussalam National Team is aware that the club's situation is not good. Persebaya is currently ranked 13th with a collection of 26 points.

Persebaya is in the midst of a series of bad results in BRI Liga 1 2023-2024. The last time they won was on September 23 2023 when they defeated Arema FC 3-1.

“Very happy to be here, I hope to get support from various parties. Now I am a coach and I will bring my own strategy and will get to know the players and see the team's situation,” said Munster.

The former Bhayangkara FC coach will also foster a way of playing and a winning mentality in the players.

“Everyone knows my quality and mentality, and most importantly everyone knows my strategy,” said Munster.