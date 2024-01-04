One of the most anticipated games this year is remake de Silent Hill 2 and it is no wonder because the original installment is considered by some to be the best horror title ever created. Bloober Team has a great responsibility in its hands and although there were doubts before the end of 2023, everything indicates that we will soon have this work back.

Bloober recorded movements that indicate the end of the development of Silent Hill 2

According to information located and shared by the renowned insider Dusk Golem, Bloober Team would have already finished the development of Silent Hill 2 and this remake would be in the detail correction and polishing phase prior to its release. The above is considered from changes that were announced by the Polish studio, which indicate that their priorities have changed in recent weeks since they are already working on other projects so the title of the IP of Konami He would be shortly after his debut.

Silent Hill 2 Remake would be very close to its debut on PlayStation 5

Bloober Team is already working on 2 projects, Silent Hill 2 is no longer its priority

The changes in Bloober Team show that it has moved personnel for the project that it is developing together with Skybound Entertainment and that could be revealed in 2025. In the same way, the Polish studio reported that it achieved approval of funds from the Polish Agency for the Business Development for the development of a project in Unreal Engine 5 that will be subject to the fulfillment of objectives.

Since Bloober Team is not a huge studio, the turnover of personnel and the focus on the creation of other video games anticipate that the remake of Silent Hill 2 is close to debuting. Today, information was generated in this regard because PlayStation showed the remake of this horror classic in promotional material with the titles that will debut in 2024.

Source 1, Source 2

