The remittances sent by Mexicans and Central Americans to their relatives in Mexico were below 5 billion dollars, which means a very marked decrease since for eight months they remained above that amount, a figure that continually marked historical highs. .

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) reported that in November 2023, remittance flows were 4,908 million dollars.

The above meant a slowdown compared to previous months; For example, against September and October 2023 it represented a lower amount since 5,606 million and 5,811 million dollars were received, respectively.

Average drop in dollars sent from the US

The average amount sent also decreased going from $403 in September and $397 in October to $386 last November, according to central bank records.

Thus, the total number of shipments, mostly through electronic transfers, decreased during the eleventh month of 2023, with a total of 12.7 million compared to 14.5 million operations in the previous month, that is, in October.

