Suara.com – The Indonesian national team suffered a crushing defeat 0-4 against the Libyan national team in a trial match on Tuesday (2/1/2024) evening WIB at the Mardan Stadium.

Coach Shin Tae-yong carried out several tactical experiments in this match.

The match against Libya was the Indonesian national team's first trial ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup.

In this duel, Indonesia conceded four times through the actions of Ahmed Ekrawa, Omar Al Khouja, Nouradin Elgelaib and Alaa Alqijdar.

Shin Tae-yong carried out many experiments in this match, and two of them were particularly striking.

1. Don't use a pure right back

Witan Sulaeman (Right) after playing the first leg match against Brunei Darussalam on Thursday (12/10/2023). (pssi.org)

Shin Tae-yong brought two pure right backs to Turkey, namely Asnawi Mangkualam and Sandy Walsh.

However, neither of them played in the match against Libya. Especially for Sandy, the new player arrived in Turkey the day before the match against Libya.

As a result, Shin Tae-yong decided to use Yakob Sayuri as right-back in the first half, while Witan Sulaeman replaced him in the second half.

Yakob more often plays a role as a winger or wingback, while Witan is more active at the back.

2. Unusual Formation

Indonesian National Team squad in the trial match against Libya, January 2 2024 (pssi.org)

Shin Tae-yong often uses a three-back formation, but in the match against Libya, he switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Even though it is not a foreign formation for the Indonesian National Team, the players have difficulty implementing it, perhaps because it is rarely used by BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 clubs.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam