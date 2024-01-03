Without a doubt he is one of the key pieces of Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Shigeru Miyamoto, a fundamental developer in the company.

Statement by Shigeru Miyamoto

Specifically, we have confirmation that Miyamoto, creator of key franchises such as Super Mario, Donkey Kong or The Legend of Zelda, has explained why he decided to dedicate himself to video games. He shared it in a meeting with the creator of Earthbound, Shigesato Itoi.

Miyamoto has shared how His role evolved from creating games with a small team to becoming a producer, since modern games require specialists in different areas. Despite feeling like he can't always offer what the teams need, he hopes to be useful on projects. Miyamoto said that when he was in his 30s and 40s he felt that he couldn't do any development work without a team, which later led him to become a producer when he was in his 60s.

Miyamoto also mentioned that he prefers work with equipment that does not require your intervention, since those who do it assure that it is because they had difficulties. This talk is part of a 12-part series that will be shared in the coming weeks, offering more details about their experiences and roles in the industry. We'll be alert!

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

