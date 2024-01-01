A 39-year-old Hawaiian man has died in hospital from his injuries after being attacked by a shark in the waters off Maui, Hawaii. The local police reported this. Jason Carter was attacked at sea while surfing. When the police arrived he was rushed to shore on the jet ski. “Once on the ground, life-saving measures were taken” until he was transported to hospital, explained the police, but it was all in vain. The wounds were too deep and serious.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources subsequently closed the beach and posted shark warning signs. The man was from Haiku, a small community on the north side of Maui.