A few great games leave Xbox Game Pass this month. You still have time to enjoy them because some require a few dozen hours. Hurry up!

Xbox Game Pass It is the jewel in Microsoft's crown and twice a month it receives batches of games that come to Xbox Series

However, not everything that comes stays. Every month there are departures that no one wants, but that must be notified to be prepared. Within two weeks it will occur the release of five good games within Xbox Game Pass.

The games that leave Xbox Game Pass in January

The most notable is GTA V, since the Rockstar classic is always a title to take into account even though more than 10 years have passed since its launch. This is preserved wonderfully thanks to GTA Online and now we are warming up for GTA VI.

But there are a couple of other very notable releases that you shouldn't miss before they disappear from the service. Microsoft. We are talking about Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, two essentials for fans of JRPGs that are now more fashionable than ever.

And they both reached new platforms such as Xbox Series X|S a few months ago and now that there is a month left until the launch of Persona 3 Reload, it doesn't hurt to play these titles again. Although it would be best if you start now, because they last for many hours.

Finally, we also have MotoGP 22, a unique installment for a very nostalgic game mode for racing fans, and Garden Story a truly distinctive indie with a graphic plot that is as beautiful as it is minimalist.

The service continues to be the mainstay of Microsoft. In fact, Xbox has improved its revenue in the last quarter thanks to Starfield and Game Pass. Not long ago it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass has exceeded 30 million subscribers, according to one of its managers.

The value of this service has not been questioned. It's more that the bet that Microsoft is making on this is more than palpable. We recently learned that Xbox added games to Game Pass worth almost $9,000 in 2023.

Launch:

February 22, 2013

