

Several fireworks victims who reported to hospitals in Overijssel last night have been referred to specialized hospitals in the Netherlands. This is evident from an inventory by RTV Oost. The MST in Enschede referred one patient with serious eye damage to the Radboudumc in Nijmegen. A man with serious burns went from the Isala Hospital in Zwolle to the burn center in Groningen. A fireworks victim with serious eye damage was sent from the ZGT in Almelo to Rotterdam. A person with burns had to go to Groningen. Most hospitals in Overijssel generally speak of a quiet to fairly busy night.