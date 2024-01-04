Granblue Fantasy: Relink was announced in 2016 as an ambitious project involving Cygames, PlatinumGames, and XSEED Games. This epic adventure has been in development since then but there is now a light at the end of the tunnel and it will debut in a few weeks. Of course there is a collector's edition to celebrate its launch and you can now reserve it on Amazon.

Video: Granblue Fantasy Relink – Avance Trailer | Gamescom 2023

Save the best edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS5

The pre-sale of the Deluxe edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink has already started on Amazon in the United States and has shipping to Mexico. According to the information in the publication at the time of writing this note, the Deluxe version of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PlayStation 5 has a price of $133.68 USD, or $2275.71 MXN according to the dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate. This price includes import and shipping costs. In the same way, there is a pre-sale price guarantee, so if it drops before the launch, scheduled for February 1, it will be applied to your order and you will pay less.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Deluxe Edition for PS5

What does the Deluxe Edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PlayStation 5 include?

The Deluxe Edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PlayStation 5 includes:

Physical copy of Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PlayStation 5 CD with the official soundtrack A set of DLC postcards with a starter pack of items and color schemes for characters Weapon False Sword of the Apocalypse

Don't forget that in this link you will find all the offers we have for you.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: PlayStation 5 – 2024 Release Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News