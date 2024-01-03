For Apple, 2024 will be, above all, the year of the Vision Pro. A new product range, a new operating system and the unknown of how its great device of this decade will evolve. However, it is also going to be a crucial year in regulatory terms. Both the decisions of the European Union and those of the United States will define the future of its Services division.

This division has been growing at double digits for years, a pace that has only slowed in recent quarters, when it has already established itself as Apple's second, only behind the iPhone, coming close to accounting for 25% of the company's income, almost 90,000 million dollars a year.

What happens to her will not be a minor matter.

Sideloading and a decision to make

This controversy is based, paradoxically, on a lawsuit against Google. The one that began in September in the United States and revealed the figure, highly speculated but never confirmed, that the search engine pays Apple to be its default option on its devices: 26 billion dollars in 2o21and up.

That figure, which has grown year after year, represents a quarter of the revenue of Apple's Services division, and a fifth of the annual profits of the entire company. It was the only one that grew in 2023 compared to 2022.

Another of the products that make up Services is the App Store, and the Biden administration has been showing increasing concern about its monopolistic dominance over the distribution of software on iPhone and iPad.

On the other side of the ocean, There are only two months left until the App Store stops being the only way to install applications on Apple devicesby European mandate.

With the European solution headed by Margrethe Vestager on track, in the United States this new crusade also has a name and surname: Jonathan Kanterhead of the Department of Justice's antitrust unit since November 2021. Kanter has already warned that Apple is being investigated for its App Store policies.

With a possible change of president in January 2025, time is important to make decisions, so 2024 promises to be moved to Apple's second division by revenue. On both sides of the pond there are suspicions about its App Store. To the east there is already a decision made and there will be sideloading. On the other hand, time is running out to take it.

Until now, Services has grown relatively carefree. The App Store, iTunes or iCloud have seen their companions grow every year with the arrival in the last decade of services and platforms such as Apple Pay, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music or the package that combines many of them, Apple One.

Apple, which came to depend on the iPhone for up to 70% of its income (plus the indirect income it represents, such as those from the App Store or other services), has managed to reduce that dependence to 50% at the same time as it has raised the of Services.

Services has two protagonists: the aforementioned agreement with Google, and the App Store. The latter obtains between 25,000 and 30,000 million dollars annually thanks to its commissions, according to Sensor Tower estimates. The increasingly numerous complaints from developers, especially from large studios or platforms such as Spotify, Netflix, Epic and company, have been part of what has driven the arrival of decisions around it.

Apple has been able to weather the storm, at least in part, by making concessions to calm the spirits of those who protested. For example, lowering the commission to be charged to developers in the second year of active subscriptions, or lowering the percentage for those who bill less than one million dollars annually.

Now he faces a 2024 marked by the unknown of what will happen to the App Store, its goose that lays the golden eggs, on both sides of the Atlantic. Both for the legal imperative that he already knows and for the one that remains to be known.

However, installing software via the App Store, which integrates billing, distribution and hosting, is convenient for users and developers, especially for those who do not feel it is worth stopping paying that commission in exchange for losing visibility and delegated responsibilities. So we will hardly see mass exoduses that leave the App Store depopulated.

