Tariq Habash, a senior official at the US Department of Education, resigned because President Joe Biden's government turned a blind eye to Israel's genocide in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/New York Post

WASHINGTON – Tariq Habash, a senior official at the Ministry of Education United States of America (USA), resigned. This is a protest against President Joe Biden's government's attitude of turning a blind eye to the genocide that was committed Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

Habash resigned when 17 Biden election campaign staffers issued a warning in an anonymous letter that Biden could lose votes over the issue.

Tariq Habash, special assistant in the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, wrote the reasons for his resignation in a letter sent to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“I cannot remain silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinians, in what leading human rights experts call a campaign of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli government,” Habash wrote, as quoted from Reuters, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Habash, a Palestinian-American and student debt expert, was appointed early in Biden's presidency as part of developing student loan expertise at the Department of Education.

In an interview after his resignation, he said: “It is inhumane to hear from the President of the United States that your life is worthless. Your identity matters less than someone else's and it's OK if tens of thousands of people who look like you and share the same background and heritage are dying and being massacred, and that hurts.”

The 17 unnamed Biden election campaign staffers, in their letter, published on Medium, urged Biden to call a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Biden for President staff have seen many volunteers drop out, and people who have voted blue for decades feel unsure about doing so for the first time, due to this conflict,” the staffers wrote in their letter.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier on Wednesday that the US does not view Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.