A return in style for Aprilia, which after the victory in the first stage of the Africa Eco Race scored by Jacopo Cerutti, the Italian rider also took the lead in the second stage, held today from Boudnib to Mhamid, in the heart of the desert passing through the dunes of Merzouga.

A long and treacherous stage, with 383 km of special stages in which the pilots faced changing conditions, with stony and very bumpy sections alternating with faster and smoother ones, also passing through sand dunes. Riding the Tuareg, Jacopo Cerutti was the author of a flawless performance and gained a considerable gap on the second arrival, the Spaniard Pol Tarres at 7 minutes, and Alessandro Botturi, more than 8 minutes behind, both on Yamaha. Positive day also for Francesco Montanari, who on the second Tuareg deployed on African soil is starting to get used to a completely new adventure for him. Eleventh yesterday, the Como native finished eighth in today's stage, despite a navigation error, a result which allows him to move up to seventh place in the general classification. The third stage is scheduled for tomorrow, one of the longest of the raid, which will take the riders from Mhamid to Assa: of the total 523 km, 463 will be special stages.

Here are the words of the pilots:

“It was a long and demanding stage,” he explains Jacopo Cerutti – starting first and opening the track to the other riders I thought they would come and get me, but instead I always managed to keep a good pace, without making any mistakes, and another great victory arrived! The first part was really treacherous, it wasn't easy to ride in the cold and with the sun low, especially because there were so many rocks on the route. Then we arrived on the dunes, always a very beautiful landscape, which was followed by other really tough sections, with many potholes, but even in these conditions the bike gave me excellent sensations. Tomorrow we have an even longer stage ahead of us, let's continue to give our best!”.

Francesco Montanari: “Today I really understood what it means to face a raid in Africa! Over 380 km of special is very long, it seems infinite, but I am satisfied with how I rode and the feeling with the bike is excellent. I started off on the right foot and sailed well throughout the stage, it's just a shame that I missed a note at a certain point, which made me lose a lot of time, otherwise it could have gone even better. But that's okay, tomorrow will be another long and busy day.”