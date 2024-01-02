He graphic adventure emulator par excellence has finally arrived on iOS so you can play the most legendary games of the 80s and 90s from your iPhone or iPad. The application is now available in the App Store, and you can download it at no cost, just like all the versions for different platforms that existed until today.

How to install Scummvm on iPhone or iPad

To install the emulator ScummVM You will only have to go through the iOS App Store and install it directly on your device. However, as you can imagine, that still won't allow you to play, as you will need the corresponding games to run them. There is a long list of games that have currently become free and that can be downloaded for free without problems to run them from the emulator, but many of the best-known ones still have an active license and must be acquired (at least legally) through from platforms like GOG or Steam.

Once you have the game in your possession, you must transfer it to the internal memory of the iPhone, and to do this you will use the files application to manage the folder that ScummVM will have created on your terminal. With the game copied, you will only need to install it from the application interface. To transfer the games, you can do it from the file explorer on your PC/Mac by accessing the ScummVM folder inside your iPhone, or also using the iOS Files application, with which you can take files from your downloads folder directly to the Scummvm folder.

Compatible with keyboard and gamepads

The version of Scummvm for iOS is compatible with Bluetooth keyboard and Gamepads, so you can enter text or have simpler control with the help of an external controller. When it comes to entering text, if you don't have an external keyboard, all you have to do is pinch the screen to make the virtual keyboard appear.

Compatible games

The list of games supported by ScummVM is quite extensive, and it pretty much runs every adventure from LucasArts, Sierra, and other adventure labels. In the official wiki of the project you can find the list of games that it is capable of emulating, so you can now get an idea of ​​what you are going to spend the hours of free time that you have left in the day.

Some of the compatible games are the following:

The Curse of Monkey Island

The Dig

Escape from Monkey Island

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Loom

Maniac Mansion

Sam & Max Hit the Road

Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

Codename: ICEMAN

Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail

Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood

Freddy Pharkas

Gabriel Knight

Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within

Gold Rush limited Special Edition

Gold Rush

Heart of China

King’s Quest

King’s Quest II

King’s Quest III

King’s Quest IV

King’s Quest V

King’s Quest VI

King’s Quest VII

Laura Bow: The Colonel’s Bequest

Laura Bow 2: The Dagger of Amon Ra

Leisure Suit Larry

Leisure Suit Larry 2

Leisure Suit Larry 3

Leisure Suit Larry 5

Leisure Suit Larry 6

Leisure Suit Larry 7

Lighthouse: The Dark Being

Phantasmagoria

Phantasmagoria II

Police Quest

Police Quest II

Police Quest III

Police Quest IV

Police Quest: SWAT 1+2

Quest for Glory

Quest for Glory II

Quest for Glory III

Quest for Glory IV

Rise of the Dragon

Shivers

Shivers II: Harvest of Souls

Space Quest

Space Quest II

Space Quest III

Space Quest IV

Space Quest V

Space Quest 6

Torin’s Passage

