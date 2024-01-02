He graphic adventure emulator par excellence has finally arrived on iOS so you can play the most legendary games of the 80s and 90s from your iPhone or iPad. The application is now available in the App Store, and you can download it at no cost, just like all the versions for different platforms that existed until today.
Index
See all sections
How to install Scummvm on iPhone or iPad
To install the emulator ScummVM You will only have to go through the iOS App Store and install it directly on your device. However, as you can imagine, that still won't allow you to play, as you will need the corresponding games to run them. There is a long list of games that have currently become free and that can be downloaded for free without problems to run them from the emulator, but many of the best-known ones still have an active license and must be acquired (at least legally) through from platforms like GOG or Steam.
Once you have the game in your possession, you must transfer it to the internal memory of the iPhone, and to do this you will use the files application to manage the folder that ScummVM will have created on your terminal. With the game copied, you will only need to install it from the application interface. To transfer the games, you can do it from the file explorer on your PC/Mac by accessing the ScummVM folder inside your iPhone, or also using the iOS Files application, with which you can take files from your downloads folder directly to the Scummvm folder.
Compatible with keyboard and gamepads
The version of Scummvm for iOS is compatible with Bluetooth keyboard and Gamepads, so you can enter text or have simpler control with the help of an external controller. When it comes to entering text, if you don't have an external keyboard, all you have to do is pinch the screen to make the virtual keyboard appear.
Compatible games
The list of games supported by ScummVM is quite extensive, and it pretty much runs every adventure from LucasArts, Sierra, and other adventure labels. In the official wiki of the project you can find the list of games that it is capable of emulating, so you can now get an idea of what you are going to spend the hours of free time that you have left in the day.
Some of the compatible games are the following:
The Curse of Monkey Island
The Dig
Escape from Monkey Island
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
Loom
Maniac Mansion
Sam & Max Hit the Road
Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
Codename: ICEMAN
Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
Freddy Pharkas
Gabriel Knight
Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
Gold Rush limited Special Edition
Gold Rush
Heart of China
King’s Quest
King’s Quest II
King’s Quest III
King’s Quest IV
King’s Quest V
King’s Quest VI
King’s Quest VII
Laura Bow: The Colonel’s Bequest
Laura Bow 2: The Dagger of Amon Ra
Leisure Suit Larry
Leisure Suit Larry 2
Leisure Suit Larry 3
Leisure Suit Larry 5
Leisure Suit Larry 6
Leisure Suit Larry 7
Lighthouse: The Dark Being
Phantasmagoria
Phantasmagoria II
Police Quest
Police Quest II
Police Quest III
Police Quest IV
Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
Quest for Glory
Quest for Glory II
Quest for Glory III
Quest for Glory IV
Rise of the Dragon
Shivers
Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
Space Quest
Space Quest II
Space Quest III
Space Quest IV
Space Quest V
Space Quest 6
Torin’s Passage
Fuente: Scummvm (App Store)
Leave a Reply