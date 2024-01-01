Alzheimer's affects millions of people around the world, and is often accompanied by disturbances in the body's circadian rhythm, leading to sleep problems. Emerging evidence suggests that these symptoms may be a “driver of the disease itself.”

According to the “The Brighter Side” website, the recent study, published in the journal “Cell Metabolism”, sheds light on the potential benefits of time-restricted nutrition in alleviating circadian disorders.

He explained that the biological clock governs countless physiological processes, including the sleep/wake cycle.

Recent estimates say that 80 percent of Alzheimer's patients suffer from circadian rhythm disturbances.

Paula Deplats, lead author of the study and a professor in the Department of Neurosciences at San Diego School of Medicine, emphasized the importance of understanding these disorders. “For many years, we assumed that the biological disturbances seen in people with Alzheimer's disease are the result of neurodegeneration,” she said.

“But now, evidence suggests that circadian disruption may be a major driver of Alzheimer's disease,” she added.

Time-restricted feeding (TRF) is a branch of intermittent fasting, and aims to restrict the period of eating, not the number of calories, that we eat.

This system was tested on mice, by restricting their eating window to 6 hours, which means about 14 hours of fasting per day for humans.

Compared to mice whose access to food was not restricted, TRF mice showed improved memory, decreased hyperactivity during the night, and a stable sleep pattern.

Moreover, these mice excelled in cognitive assessments, confirming that the TRF system may limit the behavioral manifestations of Alzheimer's disease, according to the same source.