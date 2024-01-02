He brain It is one of the parts of being human more mysterious, an organ on which our learning and memory is based and that, like the rest of our body, deteriorates over time, and after the age of 40 things begin to change although not everything is negative.

And the human brain is in continuous learningthe basis of our memory past, present and future, and that we must take care of with a good diet and different exercises, and now a new study published in the journal Psychophysiology indicates that researchers from Monash University in Australia are understanding how the connectivity of the human brain changes over time. of our lives.

Changes after 40 years

This study suggests that the fifth decade of our lives, that is, from the age of 40, The brain begins to undergo a kind of “rewiring” resulting in different networks that integrate and connect.

Until now, neuroscientists have observed parts of the human brain that light up in response to different stimuli or when at rest, resulting in data on how our brains synchronize.

HA Deery et al., Psychophysiology, 2022.

With this same technique, researchers at Monash University have analyzed 144 studies to see the growth and connection of the brains of tens of thousands of subjects in order to know the change of the brain network throughout our lives.

At the beginning of our adolescence and youth, the brain has numerous networks divided into various levels of internal connectivity, thus reflecting the capacity for specialized processing to occur, at a key moment in our life where we are learning absolutely everything.

But around age 40 is when it starts to change, and that is when our brain begins to be less connected within these separate networks but more globally connected.

They comment that this results in adults over 40 years of age begin to show less flexible thoughts such as the formation of new concepts, also lower response inhibition, as well as lower verbal reasoning.

Not everything is negative for our brain

But it is not bad news for those who are already over 40 years old, because tasks that are based on predominantly automatic or well-practiced processes are less affected by age and may even increase slightly throughout life, such as vocabulary. and general knowledge.

But we must keep in mind that as our body ages, the brain ends up receiving less glucoseso the changes in neural networks are due to the brain reorganizing itself to function as well as before with this decrease in resources as our body ages.

As we said, the best way to take care of our brain is with an adequate diet, regular exercise and a generally healthy lifestyle so that the passing of the years ends up being less noticeable.