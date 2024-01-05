“Acinetobacter baumannii” can cause serious infections in the lungs, urinary tract and blood, and is resistant to a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics called carbapenems, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bacteria, also known as CRAB, was at the top of the World Health Organization's list of antibiotic-resistant “pathogens” in 2017.

In the United States, the bacteria caused an estimated 8,500 infections among hospital patients and 700 deaths that year, according to the latest data from the CDC.

CRAB accounts for about 2 percent of infections in U.S. hospitals, is more common in Asia and the Middle East and causes up to 20 percent of infections in intensive care units worldwide.

The bacteria thrive in medical environments such as hospitals and nursing homes.

People most at risk of infection are those who have a catheter, are on a ventilator, or have open wounds from surgery.

The researchers pointed out in their study, which was published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, that it is so difficult to eliminate the pathogen that the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved a new class of antibiotics to treat it in more than 50 years.

But the researchers, from Harvard University and the Swiss healthcare company Hoffmann-La Roche, say the new antibiotic, zosorabalbin, can effectively kill Acinetobacter baumannii.

Dr. Kenneth Bradley, of Roche Pharma Medical Research, says that zosorabalpine belongs to its own chemical class and has a unique mode of action.

“This is a new approach, both in terms of the compound itself, and in terms of the mechanism by which it kills bacteria,” he said.

Acinetobacter baumannii is a bacteria protected by internal and external membranes, which makes it difficult to treat.

The goal of the research was to identify and control a molecule that can cross membranes and kill bacteria.

“These membranes form a barrier to the entry of molecules such as antibiotics,” Bradley said.

According to research, zosorabalpine was effective against more than 100 clinical samples of Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria.

The researchers say the antibiotic significantly reduced bacteria levels in mice with pneumonia caused by CRAB and also prevented the mice from dying from sepsis caused by the bacteria.

Today, the drug is still in the first phase of clinical trials, according to researchers.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when germs such as bacteria and fungi evolve enough to be able to survive when faced with drugs designed to kill them.

About 1.3 million people worldwide died directly from antimicrobial resistance in 2019, according to a 2022 analysis published in the Lancet medical journal.

In comparison, HIV/AIDS and malaria killed 860,000 and 640,000 people respectively that year.

In the United States, there are more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 Antimicrobial Resistance Threats Report.

Although more research is needed and zosorabalbin is still years away from clinical use, it is a very promising development, says Cesar de la Fuente, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It may take several years,” said de la Fuente, who was not involved in the new research. “However, I think from an academic perspective it is exciting to see a new type of molecule that kills bacteria in a different way. We definitely need new, unconventional ways to think about it.” “The discovery of antibiotics, I think that's a good example of that.”

The researchers say that the approach used to prevent the growth of Acinetobacter baumannii could help treat other difficult-to-treat bacteria such as E. coli.