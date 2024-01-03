The seven-time F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher he turns 55 on January 3, 2024. The champion, who wrote important pages in motorsport, especially while driving Ferrarihe was born the January 3, 1969, in Hurth, Germany. Schumacher is legendthe one who brought the World Title which had been missing since 1979. With the Red team he played 11 world championship seasons, dal 1996 al 2006winning the World Champion Title 5 times (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004) and contributing to the conquest of 6 Constructors' Titles. Before moving to Ferrari he won two World Titles with Benetton motorized Renault in 1994 and 1995.

CAREER of Michael Schumacher

In his career Michael Schumacher raced in Formula 1 308 GP achieving 91 victories, 68 pole positions and 155 podiums. As well as with the Benetton and the Ferrari, ran with the Jordan in his debut race in the 1991 Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps and with the Mercedes-AMG (2010-2012). The Kaiser, as he was named, holds most of the Formula 1 record having achieved, in addition to the world titles, also the major number of grand prix wonOf fastest laps in the raceOf hat trick (pole position, victory and fastest lap in the same race).

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion like the German, is the rider who surpassed his records. In fact, the Englishman holds the record in F1 pole position (104) and of victories (103).

Name

Michael Schumacher

Nationality Germany Date of birth 3 January 1969 Place of birth Hürth, Germany Height 174 cm Weight 75 kg Team Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes World titles 7 GPs contested 308 Race victories 91 Pole positions 68 Fast laps 77 Podiums 155 Points obtained 1,566 La table with Michael Schumacher's data

How many world championships, how many Grand Prix and how many Pole Positions

Let's remember some other interesting data about Michael Schumacher's F1 career, including how many Grands Prix, how many Pole Positions and how many Formula 1 world titles he won:

He is the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time, he has won well 7 world titles. He held the record for the most fastest laps in the race. He achieved the greatest number of “hat tricks”, which consist of pole position, victory and fastest lap in the same Grand Prix. He held the absolute career points record until 13 October 2013, when he was surpassed by Fernando Alonso, followed subsequently by four other drivers. He ranks second in the number of races won (91), podiums (155) and pole positions (68) in the history of Formula 1, behind only Lewis Hamilton, who surpassed him in all three categories.

Michael Schumacher casco

Among the curiosities of Michael Schumacher's career are the various evolutions and modifications of the casco, which reflected both his personal identity and the demands of the moment on the track. Schumacher's original helmet featured one design primarily biancowith a horizontal band that took up the colors of German flag it's a blue circle with white asteroids on top.

Michael Schumacher with the Benetton Renault B195 in 1995

However, when Schumacher was teammate of Jos Verstappen at Benetton, he added three horizontal red bands above the visor to make his helmet more distinctive and recognizable during races.

With the transition to Ferrari, Schumacher's helmet underwent further significant changes. Here he added the prancing horse symbol on the back and replaced the white parts with red, in order to avoid confusion with the similar helmet of Rubens Barrichellohis teammate.

Michael Schumacher with the Ferrari F2005

When he returned to Formula 1 with the Mercedes, the design of his helmet changed again. He added the symbol of Mercedes on the front, he eliminated the German flag and the prancing horse, replacing them with two Chinese dragoons. A semicircle black band on the top of the helmet it contained the name of a sponsor.

However, some special occasions saw Schumacher wearing special helmets. To celebrate the twenty years in Formula 1 in the 2011 Belgian Grand Prix, he ran with a golden helmetadorned with black details and seven stars representing his seven world titles.

Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes F1 W03 in 2012

Il Schumacher's 300th Grand Prixwhich occurred at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in 2012, was commemorated with a celebratory helmet by color platino. This helmet included various graphic representations, including sponsor symbols, the rider's personal logo, a red tribal design and Chinese dragonswhich have now become an icon associated with the German pilot.

INCIDENT Michael Schumacher

Schumacher was and still is a great champion who, however, is now struggling in the Most difficult GP of his lifeor rather the one that sees him engaged in the difficult recovery after the damn accident of the December 29, 213 on the snows of Meribelin France.

In the race he risked his life many times but fate was mocking because the worst accident of his life occurred on a ski slope and not on the asphalt where it often traveled at the limit and above 300 km/h. From that terrible accident he is trying to recover in every way, protected by his family. Since September 9, 2014 she has been facing the long and difficult rehabilitation in her own home in Gland in Switzerland and from that date there has been absolute confidentiality regarding his health conditions.

MOSTRA Michael Schumacher

On the occasion of Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday Ferrari Museum dedicated a special exhibition to him which opened its doors on January 3, 2019. In the rooms of the Museum the memorable seasons that the 7-time World Champion brought to life Ferrari peopleand who created a mito today bigger than ever in the hearts of all fans.

Michael Schumacher Ferrari F2004 2004

Schumacher birthday, career in an App

On the occasion of the birthday of Michael Schumacher his wife Corinna spoke again in a statement issued via social media, announcing the creation of a Appby title “Michael Schumacher App”designed to retrace the most significant stages of the stupendous career of the 7-time world champion.

Michael Schumacher celebratory VIDEO

Below is the statement from the Schumacher family: “We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for wanting to do it together with us. As a gift to him, to you and to us, Keep Fighting Foundation has created a virtual museum. The Official Michael Schumacher App will be launched tomorrow, so we will be able to see all of Michael's successes. The app is another milestone that allows us to highlight once again what he has done and to you, his fans, to celebrate his successes. We hope you like it. Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, so we are too! That's why we remember his successes with the Michael Schumacher Private Collection in Cologne, that's why we publish memories in social media and continue to work in charity work with the Keep Fighting Foundation.

Schumacher turns 55

We want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and how much he is praised. You can rest assured that Michael is in the best possible hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand, we are following Michael's wishes and working to maintain privacy regarding his health, as we have always done. At the same time we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your friendship, your closeness and we wish you a healthy and happy 2019.”

Photos of Michael Schumacher's cars

