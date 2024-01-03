But burning them may increase the risk of bad health problems, as one expert warned, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Fragrance use has been linked to migraines, irritation of the eyes and throat, and an increased risk of respiratory diseases, according to Tamás Bandix, a public health specialist at Semmelweis University in Hungary.

The expert explained that besides ventilating our homes frequently, the best way to improve indoor air quality is to reduce the chemicals we use.

Some candle makers use essential oils to avoid the downsides of synthetic fragrances, but these have health risks as well.

For example, Thujone found in essential oils has been linked to damage to the nervous system.

While cinnamaldehyde, used in some cinnamon-scented candles, can cause skin irritation and an allergic reaction.

Most candles are made from paraffin wax, and previous studies have indicated that this can cause cancer, but this is still debated.

It's not just candles that produce indoor pollution, other products, such as cleaning sprays, vapors and even furniture, do too.

Although scented candles and home fragrances only produce a small amount of particles and vapors at a time, they accumulate the more we use them.

“It is this cumulative effect, and continued exposure to these chemicals, that leads to the potential health risks of these products,” the expert said.