It promises to be an unmissable 2024! Here are the winter test dates in preparation for the first round in Australia. For Honda and BMW 16 days of testing instead of 10, we explain why.

January 2, 2024

Happy New Year to all! We are very close to 2024 but thoughts are already turning to the SBK winter tests that will be carried out in preparation for the 2024 championship, which will start in less than two months at Phillip Island in Australia.

The 2024 season



A SBK season awaits us that promises to be among the best ever. The driver market has shaken up the starting grid and we are all anxious to see what they can do Jonathan Rea on the Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlioglu on the BMW.

As for the Italians, a lot is expected from the rookie Nicolò Bulega with the official V4yes Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the Ducati of Team Motocorsa and from Axel Bassani on the official Kawasaki, without obviously forgetting the two former MotoGP riders Danilo Petrucci that after a year of adaptation it will be even more competitive, and Andrea Iannone who added to his innate talent the desire for revenge, after four years of forced hiatus. Everyone is chasing Alvaro Bautista's world titlewhich will have to adapt to the seven kilos of ballast imposed by an “ad personam” regulation.

Motorbikes



However, the Spaniard will be able to count not only on the 500 laps that will be returned to the Panigale V4, but also on the commitment of the parent company which is trying to make the bike heavier without affecting its balance.

And, speaking of motorcycles, there is curiosity to understand what the actual competitiveness of the bike will be Kawasaki with 500 laps more and Honda and BMW who will try to make the most of the super concessions. The latter two will be available 16 days of testing instead of the 10 allowed by the regulation, precisely because they will have to try the super concessions, even if the German company has equipped a real test team, made up of experts Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith. to develop the M1000RR.

A team that will work without time limits on the Bavarian bike, to the benefit of the four official BMW riders in Superbike (this year Team Bonovo of Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff will also be considered official).

I test



The rule of only ten days of testing within a year is limited to riders registered on a permanent basis in WorldSBK and consequently BMW has followed the path already taken years ago by Ducati which can count on test riders Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Zanetti, from Honda which uses Tetsuta Naga and from Yamaha with the two-time WEC world champion Niccolò Canepa. To develop the Ninja, Kawasaki has the Frenchman Florian Marino as its test rider, and precisely as regards the Akashi manufacturer, it is not yet known whether, having in turn received parts under concession, it will be able to increase its 2024 testing days to 16.

Here are the winter test dates at which all the 2024 teams will be present:

24 and 25 January: Angel Nieto Circuit of Jerez – Spain

29 and 30 January: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao – Portugal

19 and 20 February: Phillip Island – Australia