The contestant on the yellow lectern has starred in one of the most epic moments of today's program. Her goal was to fall into the boat and she has achieved it, but in a very peculiar way. Her throw was one millimeter away from moving to the middle square, it seems surreal that she held on like that. You have to see it!

Jorge wanted to play a joke on the contestant while solving: “Bad luck, she has moved on to the next box.” Icíar responded with his hand on his heart: “Jorge gives me something.”

Finally, the pot has held out and Icíar resolves a panel of 1,600 euros that does not allow him to play in the final, but does allow him to take home 2,150 euros. Press play and relive the epic way in which Icíar fell into the boat!