loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend the G20 leaders' summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 30, 2018. Photo/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (2/1/2024) officially announced that it had joined the BRICS+ group, and the news was broadcast on state television.

Riyadh has been negotiating its accession to the group for months. Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated last August that all details regarding the move would be evaluated before an “appropriate decision” was taken.

At that time, the foreign minister said, “The BRICS group is a useful and important channel for strengthening economic cooperation between member countries.”

The group, which until Jan. 1 included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, welcomed five new members on New Year's Day.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, BRICS now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Another prospective member, Argentina, suddenly changed its membership plans after the country's presidential election was won by Javier Milei late last year.

The group is expected to grow larger later this year, with Venezuela seeking to become a permanent member at its next summit in Russia in October 2024.

Moscow has served as the group's rotating president for one year this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to “facilitate harmonious integration” of the new partners.

“Around 30 other countries have expressed their intention to participate in the group's activities in various forms,” ​​Putin said.