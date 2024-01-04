loading…

Saudi Arabia condemns calls by Israeli ministers to expel Palestinians from Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday (4/1/2024) condemned and rejected the ministers' call Israel to expel the Palestinian people from Gaza.

On the contrary, Riyadh emphasized that action must be taken against Israel's violations of international law.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and firm rejection of the extremist statements by two ministers in the Israeli occupation government, which called for the transfer of the Gaza population, the re-occupation of the Gaza Strip and the construction of settlements,” read a statement from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of the international community's joint efforts to activate international accounting mechanisms against the Israeli occupation government's persistence in violating the rules of international legitimacy and international humanitarian law through its statements and actions,” continued the statement, as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Earlier this week, two Israeli ministers; Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, made a statement calling for the expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza for resettlement outside the Palestinian enclave.

Smotrich, a right-wing politician who serves as Israel's Finance Minister, said that the presence of Israeli civilians in the Gaza Strip would help Israel control the territory militarily.

He also said that Palestinians in the Gaza region should be encouraged to move to other countries.

“If we had acted in the right way strategically and encouraged emigration, if there had been 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza instead of two million, the whole discourse after the war would have been very different,” he said.

Smotrich's comments were followed by similar statements from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Although the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not announced any plans regarding the future of the estimated 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza, Ben Gvir said: “We must promote solutions to encourage the emigration of Gaza residents.”