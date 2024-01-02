With the aim that companies and freight transporters in Mexico can adapt to the new version of the Carta Porte complement, the SAT confirmed that they will be able to continue issuing their invoices in version 2.0 until March 31, 2024.

With the above, The Tax Administration Service (SAT) extended the period of coexistence between both versions of the document that serves to prevent merchandise smuggling.

In such a way that the obligation to issue the complement of the tax verification document known as “goods passport” in version 3.0, It will be from April 1, 2024.

However, he clarified that on December 31, 2023, the extension of the non-application of fines and sanctions, which for this purpose is provided for in the current Miscellaneous Tax Resolution, concluded for those who did not issue their Digital Tax Receipts over the Internet (CFDI) with a Letter complement. Bearing.

That is Starting this year, fines will be applied to carriers or companies that transport goods by land, sea, air or rail without the complement of the Carte Porte.

They will have to issue the complement Entry or transfer bill of lading even if it is version 2.0 because otherwise they will be subject to fines of 400 to 600 pesos for each Digital Tax Receipt over the Internet (CFDI) without complement.

For not issuing the CFDI or electronic invoice, The sanctions range from 19,700 pesos to 112,650 pesos.

He SAT remembered that The Carta Porte complement is a fiscal document that covers the legal transfer of goods and/or merchandise in national territory.

Contains all information related to transportationlocations of origin, intermediate points and destinations, as well as the means by which they move, whether air, sea, rail or motor transport.

He assured that with this, the tax collection body reaffirms its commitment to taxpayers and the safety of transportation service providers.

Also, It seeks to provide confidence and legal certainty to carrierswhile helping to combat smuggling and the illegal use of means of transportation for illicit activities in national territory.

