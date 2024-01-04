Marvel Studios has been left without one of the best actresses in the world. Saoirse Ronan did not want to join the MCU, even though they offered her a huge role.

Saoirse Ronan has turned down Marvel and it was a great role. The famous actress, four-time Oscar nominee, declined the opportunity to join the MCU by passing up the role of Yelena Belova in Black Widow (2021). That was before Florence Pugh played him. According to Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll, the performer was not interested in working with the studio. That's why she passed up this great opportunity.

It is speculated that Saoirse Ronan She was also considered to play Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), a role that ultimately went to Elizabeth Olsen. In an interview, the actress had expressed her interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and working with Joss Whedon. Ronan praised her approach to superhero movies, calling the role “different from what anyone else has done.”

However, despite her previous interest, it seems unlikely that Saoirse Ronan will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Especially given his demand and reputation in Hollywood.

The potential of Yelena Belova in the UCM

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh has shone in her portrayal of Yelena Belova in Black Widow and expanded her role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and the Thunderbolts movie. All of that is what Saoirse Ronan has missed at Marvel Studios. Although a more prominent role for Florence Pugh has been hinted at in the next big MCU crossover titled Avengers: Secret Wars, details about her involvement have yet to be confirmed.

With Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga bringing significant changes, Yelena Belova's future in the MCU is uncertain. But the character is expected to evolve and continue to be an important part of the franchise for years to come. Details on when and where the character will return remain a mystery to fans. Of course, who we no longer expect is Saoirse Ronan.

