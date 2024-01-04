Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan turned down a key role at Marvel Studios, what did it mean for her career and the MCU?

In an unexpected move, Saoirse Ronanfour-time Oscar nominee, turned down a lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Known for her performances in acclaimed films such as “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” Ronan decided not to join the superhero cast, despite having previously explored big-budget projects such as “The Lovely Bones” (2009) and “The Host.” (2013).

Saoirse Ronan and the MCU: A missed opportunity

Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll revealed on Matthew Belloni's “The Town” podcast that Ronan had passed over the opportunity to appear in Marvel Studios' “Black Widow.” She was considered for the role of Yelena Belovalater played by Florence Pugh:

“About Saoirse, I have heard things that she has rejected. She moved on from the role of Florence in 'Black Widow', the sister. Marvel hasn't been to her liking, and she wasn't interested.”

Interestingly, it wasn't the only time Marvel considered Ronan for a major role. In 2013, it was rumored that the actress was being eyed to play the Scarlet Witch in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), including the post-credits scene of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014).

Marvel's charm and Ronan's decision

Although having previously expressed interest in the role of Scarlet Witch and his admiration for director Joss Whedon, Ronan ultimately decided not to join the MCU. In an interview with The Mary Sue, she commented on the role:

“Of course. I love Joss and I love those movies, and how he's handled these superheroes. I think it's very different from what others have done. So yes, I would love to be in it.”

What's next for Saoirse Ronan and Yelena Belova?

Given Ronan's track record and past decisions, it seems unlikely to accept a role in the MCU in the future, considering its great demand in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the character of Yelena Belova, masterfully played by Florence Pugh in “Black Widow”, has gained importance in the MCU, being a highlight in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye”.

Former “Avengers 5” writer Jeff Loveness hinted at a major role for Pugh in the upcoming epic crossover in 2026. However, with the constant changes behind the scenes in Marvel's Multiverse Saga, it remains unknown what the future will be. of the character.

Ronan's decision to turn down a role in the MCU highlights the diversity of career paths actors can take. While “Black Widow” remains available on Disney+, MCU fans wonder What would have happened to Yelena Belova if Ronan had accepted the roleand how his involvement could have changed the dynamic in the Marvel universe.

Papers for a new attempt to receive Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan, known for her acting versatility and depth, could fit perfectly into various roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the future. One of the characters she could play is Invisible Woman of the Fantastic four. Given his ability to portray complex and emotional characters, Ronan would be ideal to play Susan Storm, a character that requires a mix of strength and vulnerability.

Another interesting option would be Rogue of the X-Men. Ronan's ability to capture internal struggle and emotional intensity would be instrumental in playing this character, who has a rich and complex history in the comics. Additionally, his ability to deliver nuanced performances could bring a new dimension to characters like Spider-Woman o Moondragonoffering fresh and memorable performances in the MCU.