OnlyFansone of the popular adult platforms, seems to be tempting Angel Quezadabetter known in the entertainment world as Santa Fe Clanwho is willing to bare… his talent, literally.

The artist, previously involved in controversies for his alleged relationship with the model Karely Ruiza star on the aforementioned application, recently revealed the possibility of debuting on Only with very special content for his followers.

However, the interpreter of “You and you” He made it clear that he will not share explicit images, but that he is working on a musical project that could see the light of day this year.

“It's not just to publish naked photos, there are many things you can offer fans, special things that are not seen anywhere else, only there, and I have surprises for fans. It's not just to get naked,” he expressed before the media, as reported by “Ventaneando”.

The famous person seeks to stand out through his musical career and offer exclusive content, although he did not provide more details about it. Additionally, the subscription cost to access your profile is unknown.

Santa Fe Klan and Danna Paola, the new Rihanna and Eminem?

Santa Fe surprised by revealing that it is in talks with Danna Paola to perform a musical collaboration.

“There is an idea of ​​doing something like Eminem's song with Rihanna”he commented.

The artist added that he has the idea of ​​creating a video clip similar to “Umbrella”, performed by the American and rapper Jay Z.

“It's like rain is falling,” he mentioned.

The voice behind “Bad Fame” and the Mexican performer met during boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez's fight that took place in Las Vegas in September 2023. Danna performed the national anthem, while the Klan sang “Soy Mexican”.

