Samsung is one of the manufacturers that is pushing monitor design to the extreme. The Odyssey range has been offering curved and ultra-panoramic gaming monitors for several years, with incredible results like the one we saw with the 49-inch Neo G9.

Now, taking advantage of the celebration of CES 2024, Samsung has presented its new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, G8 and G6three monitors that stand out for their OLED panel and where the last two introduce a design that we had not seen until now in this range: flat OLED panels in 16:9 format.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, G8 and G6

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD

Size

49″

32″

27″

form

Curve

Plana

Plana

resolution

DQHD (5.120 x 1.440 px)

4K UHD (3.840 x 2.160 px)

QHD (2.560 x 1.440 px)

ratio

32:9

16:9

16:9

refresh rate

240 Hz

240 Hz

360 Hz

response time

0,03 ms

0,03 ms

0,03 ms

connectivity

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

2 x HDMI 2.1

USB hub

DisplayPort 1.4

Samsung SmartThings (Matter)

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

2 x HDMI 2.1

USB hub

DisplayPort 1.4

Samsung SmartThings (Matter)

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

2 x HDMI 2.1

USB hub

DisplayPort 1.4

High resolution and anti-reflective technology





The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is similar to the previous generation. We are looking at a monitor with an ultra-widescreen curved screen (32:9) with a size of 49 inches and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels.

The refresh rate is 240 Hz and offers a GTG response time of 0.03 milliseconds. To improve image quality, Samsung incorporates 'Glare-free' OLED technology.

At the connectivity level, we have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. They are monitors compatible with height support and offer TrueBlack 400 HDR, certified by VESA.

Another novelty comes in the software, where the OLED G9 and OLED G8 add Multi Control, a function that allows images and text to be transferred between Samsung devices. As if it were a television or a tablet, monitors are beginning to acquire connectivity functions.

Samsung has adapted the Odyssey OLED G9 and G8 to the Samsung SmartThings Hub, being Matter compatible and with the HCA to control home devices.

The flat format returns





The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6 have a peculiarity: they are the first Samsung monitors with flat OLED screen. The first is a 32-inch monitor with 4K resolution and 16:9 format, while the second is a 27-inch QuadHD monitor with a 360 Hz refresh rate. The design is really slim, with a 3.9-inch metal bezel. millimeters.

In 2024 it seems that Samsung is once again betting on flat panels. The new Odyssey OLED also come with Core Lightning+, which offers a ambient light on the back of the monitor.

The new Samsung Odyssey have now been presented for CES 2024, for the moment without official price or availability.

More information | Samsung