Samsung has brought its new range of family OLED monitors to CES Odyssey, and once again these are spectacular models that anyone would like to have on their desk. There are three new additions, and as always, a majestic 49 inch ultra wide takes all the attention.

Index

See all sections

Samsung's most advanced monitors

History repeats itself. The CES in Las Vegas has once again given us cutting-edge technology that makes us drool, and on this occasion, Samsung has once again brought to life other monitors that look great. These are three OLED models that any gamer would beg to have, and with this type of panels the images look especially spectacular when you are in front of the screen.

Available in 49, 32 and 27 inches, this new trio incorporates a new technology that reduces reflections, so that it will improve the display of the screen by avoiding those light effects (especially in the curved model). They also have VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 with which to achieve very vivid colors and great contrast, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

everyone rides 2 puertos HDMI 2.1, USB y DisplayPort 1.4as well as VESA support to be able to place them on arms and wall mounts.

Two older brothers with a lot of technology

Both the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 model and the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 model have many extra functions such as an integrated Smart TV platform, a Multi Control function to improve multi-device connectivity and an integrated Samsung SmartThings Hub to control home automation. .

From flat monitors

The main novelty, however, is that the Odyssey OLED G8 (32 inches) and Odyssey OLED G6 (27 inches) are the first monitors within the Odyssey range that have a flat screen design, thus avoiding the curved screens that so characterized this family of monitors.

In addition, they have ultra-thin bezel designs and a new metal base that gives the product a lot of body. The 49-inch model is still curved, basically because the curvature helps immerse you in so many inches.

Official prices

One of the worst things about CES is that manufacturers don't offer starting prices. That will be for another time, so we are left without knowing what exactly the price of these new OLED models will be. Of course, you don't have to be too smart to know that more or less they will be around very similar numbers to previous generations.

This means that the Odyssey OLED G9 could be around 1,800 and 2,000 euros in launch price, while the other two 32 and 27-inch models will be around 900 and 700 euros.